GogolCoin Price Tops $0.18 (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $158,050.82 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GogolCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

