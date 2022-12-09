Golem Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $222.38 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

