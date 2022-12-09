Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 84.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 604,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

