Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

