Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

