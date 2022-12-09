Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys 16,568 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $78.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.