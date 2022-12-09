Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $26,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2,412.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 69,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

