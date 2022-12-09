Goodwin Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.