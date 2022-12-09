Goodwin Investment Advisory Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

DSI opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

