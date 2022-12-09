Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 563 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $59.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

