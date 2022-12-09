Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 252,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market capitalization of $463.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.83.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

