Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $118.21 million and approximately $59,796.32 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

