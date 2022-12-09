Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,347.12 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $464,012.90 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,347.12 or 0.13683961 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
