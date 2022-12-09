Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Green Dot Trading Down 0.2 %

Green Dot stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Dot to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

