Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases $13,840.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $13,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,722,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,742.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $17,580.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.70 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Read More

