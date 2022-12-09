Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $599,702.49

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $599,702.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,244.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00450091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00855488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00112184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.00646355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00251900 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

