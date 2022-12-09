Grin Price Up 15% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $620,089.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,130.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00446255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00868805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00638526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00253098 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.