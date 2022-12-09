GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GSK were worth $71,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in GSK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

