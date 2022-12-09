Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $691,108.31

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $691,108.31 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $978.78 or 0.05699851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.59 or 0.30387341 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

