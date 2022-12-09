H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) PT Lowered to 28.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

