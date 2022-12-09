Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) PT Raised to GBX 18 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 17 ($0.21) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.