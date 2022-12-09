Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. 159,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,614. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

