Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. 159,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,614. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

