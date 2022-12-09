Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.42 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.