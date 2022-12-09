Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.42 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

