HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.3 %

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.65. 917,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,616. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $59,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

