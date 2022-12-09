Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.86 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $931.96 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,227.67233 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04796814 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,136,107.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

