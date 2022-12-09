Hedera Price Reaches $0.0479 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $929.39 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,227.67233 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04796814 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,136,107.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

