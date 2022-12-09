HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.11 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $38.09 million and approximately $5,478.47 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

