Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

