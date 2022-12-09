Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.11 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00023944 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.33 million and $276,251.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00240705 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12410752 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $285,270.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.