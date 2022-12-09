Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.34% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,327,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

