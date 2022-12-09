Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 18,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,059,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
