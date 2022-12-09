Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 18,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,059,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

