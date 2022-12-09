Holo Trading Up 1% This Week (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Holo has a market capitalization of $293.76 million and $16.47 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504569 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.36 or 0.30159593 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.
Buying and Selling Holo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.