Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.67

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.67 and traded as high as C$42.93. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.76, with a volume of 140,200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.76.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

