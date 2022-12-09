Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.89 billion-$128.89 billion.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.