Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,423.36

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $123,423.36 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.