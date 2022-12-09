Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$44.19 and last traded at C$44.54. 68,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 28,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.77.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.65.
Read More
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.