HSBC Downgrades Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WOSGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:WOSGF opened at $10.40 on Monday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

