Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Up 4.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 44,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,809,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

