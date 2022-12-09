HUNT Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $52.38 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $965.55 or 0.05602010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00511486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.50 or 0.30573054 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

