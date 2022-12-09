Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Capitalization of $989.54 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $989.54 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00037543 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00507633 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.44 or 0.30342715 BTC.
Huobi Token Profile
Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.
Huobi Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.