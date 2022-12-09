Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a top pick rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of H opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

