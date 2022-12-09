Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.20 million.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $859.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.03. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ichor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

