Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Illumina stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

