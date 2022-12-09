Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Sells A$182,945.73 in Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Rating) insider Patrick Mutz sold 685,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18), for a total value of A$182,945.73 ($122,782.37).
Patrick Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Patrick Mutz 1,485,333 shares of Image Resources stock.
Image Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Image Resources Company Profile
Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. It also holds 100% interests in the Hyperion and Helene projects located to the north of Atlas; the Bidaminna project located to the north of Perth; two gold tenements and King Gold prospect Farmin tenement located southeast of Kalgoorlie; and the McCalls and Mindarra Springs projects located to the north of Perth.
Featured Stories
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Image Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.