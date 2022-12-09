Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Down 6.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

