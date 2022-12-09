ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.10

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 934955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.68. The company has a market cap of £7.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Stories
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.