Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$76.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$70.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$70.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.17. The company has a market cap of C$44.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$41.04 and a 12-month high of C$79.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

