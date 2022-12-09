Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 8,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 25,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

