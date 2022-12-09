Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Acquires 1,540 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,958.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.