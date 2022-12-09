Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CEO Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) CEO Michael Huseby bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE BNED traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.